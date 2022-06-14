The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 104, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 90. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 74 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
