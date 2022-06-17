Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 110. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 79 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.