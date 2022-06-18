The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 86. We'll see a low temperature of 79 degrees today. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 107, though …
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Mainly clear skies. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperat…
For the drive home in Tucson: A clear sky. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Tuesday. Temperature…
Tucson's evening forecast: Rain showers early, then clear overnight. Low 79F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday, Tucson f…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Partly cloudy skies. Low 79F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high te…
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 102, thoug…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: A clear sky. Low 78F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures …
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 106, tho…