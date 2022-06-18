Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 86. We'll see a low temperature of 79 degrees today. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.