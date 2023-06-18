The Tucson area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 101, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 87. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 72 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
