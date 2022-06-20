Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 73 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
