Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 100, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 89. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 74 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
The Tucson area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 101, though luc…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 99, thou…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 98. Today has the makings o…