Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

The Tucson area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 75 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.

