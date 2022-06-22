Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 82. Today's forecasted low temperature is 76 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
