Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 102. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of …
The Tucson area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 101, though luc…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 99, thou…
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 101. Today has the makings of…