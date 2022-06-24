Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

The Tucson area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 104. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 78 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.