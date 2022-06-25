Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 102. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 77 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 32% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.