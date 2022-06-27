Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 84. We'll see a low temperature of 78 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Heat domes are a dangerous part of summer weather.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 102. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 101. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
The Tucson area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 104. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Tucson's evening forecast: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after …
Tucson's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 79F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 100. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
The Tucson area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect…