The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 106, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 91. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 77 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 101. Today has the makings of…
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 103. Today has the makings …
The Tucson area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 100. Today has the makings of a per…
The Tucson area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 110. Today has the makings of a per…
The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 109. Today has the makings of a perfect…