The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 100, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 89. We'll see a low temperature of 79 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
