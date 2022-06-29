 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 100, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 89. We'll see a low temperature of 79 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.

