Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 100, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 85. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South.