Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 100, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 84. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.