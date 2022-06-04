The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 100, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 84. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a hot d…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 98. Today has the makings of a …
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Mostly clear. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Monday. Temper…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though…
This evening in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Saturday. Temperatures are…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 100, though luc…
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
For the drive home in Tucson: Mainly clear. Low 66F. WSW winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a ve…