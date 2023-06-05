Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 99, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 81. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
