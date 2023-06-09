The Tucson area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 79. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
