The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tucson community. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tucson area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Tucson folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
It will be a warm day in Tucson. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Winds sho…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Tucson. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Tucson will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Winds …