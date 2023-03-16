Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's forecast brings 30% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tucson community. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tucson area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Tucson folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
It will be a warm day in Tucson. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Winds sho…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tucson community. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…