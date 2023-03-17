Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tucson community. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are i…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tucson area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
It will be a warm day in Tucson. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Winds sho…
Tucson will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. The ar…