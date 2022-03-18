Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Tucson. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
