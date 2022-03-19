Tucson will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
With much of the U.S. in drought, wouldn't it be nice if we could make it rain or snow? Well, some are doing just that, sort of. It's called cloud seeding.
The West's multi-year drought is expected to continue in the coming months, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's spring outlook said.
Hurricane Michael left a jumbled mess of downed trees. Cleaning it up is even harder than it sounds, and now dead trees are burning.
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Tucson. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Tucson's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Tucson. It should reach a comfor…
The first three digits of pi are 3.14, so March 14 is often celebrated as pi day with pie. There are also pieces of mathematical pi in meteorology.
Tucson will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tucson community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop i…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52…
For the drive home in Tucson: Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Tucson folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forec…