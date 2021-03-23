 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Tucson, AZ

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Tucson, AZ

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News