Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Tucson. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Tucson, AZ
