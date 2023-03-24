Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
