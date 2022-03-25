 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Britt, Miriam Lee Miriam Lee Britt, (74) left this earth on Sunday, December 5th 2021 in her home in Tucson, AZ. She is survived by her sister Ruth Glenn of Lakewood, Colorado and Brother Charles R. Agnew of Newton, Alabama. No services will be held. Any further info or requests ....

Read more

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News