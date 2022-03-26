The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 72. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
With much of the U.S. in drought, wouldn't it be nice if we could make it rain or snow? Well, some are doing just that, sort of. It's called cloud seeding.
The West's multi-year drought is expected to continue in the coming months, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's spring outlook said.
