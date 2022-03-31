It will be a warm day in Tucson. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
