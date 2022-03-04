The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Mostly clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot tempe…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tucson community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic dr…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
- Updated
A new weather satellite will provide our most sophisticated look yet at what Earth's Western Hemisphere looks like 22,236 miles above the planet.
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 deg…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tucson area. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm…
A mild-mannered biker triggered a huge debate over humans' role in climate change – in the early 20th century
Guy Callendar's theory, based on years of detailed climate and weather data, became known as the Callendar Effect. Today we call it global warming.
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for…