The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tucson community. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
