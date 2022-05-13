Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.