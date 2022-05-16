Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 104. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
