Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 83. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
