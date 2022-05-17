The Tucson area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 100, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 84. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
