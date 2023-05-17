Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The Tucson area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though…
It might not rain or snow in space, but our solar system is pretty active.
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…