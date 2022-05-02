Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 74. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.