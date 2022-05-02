The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 74. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
The Tucson area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luck…
The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though l…
Pollen counts are on the rise and spring allergy season is here, which makes now the perfect time to tackle the subject.
Intense hurricanes and typhoons could more than double by 2050 in nearly all regions of the world because of climate change, scientists reported.
Measuring the time it takes for a radio wave to leave radar and return tells us how far away a storm is.
The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Tucson's evening forecast: Generally clear. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a hot day tomorrow. T…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckil…