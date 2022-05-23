Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 79. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Tempera…
The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though…
For the drive home in Tucson: Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Thursday. Tempera…
Tucson's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected…
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the makings o…
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: A clear sky. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures …