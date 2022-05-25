Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 77. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.