Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 102, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 84. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
