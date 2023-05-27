The Tucson area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings o…
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a…
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Today has the makings of …
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the makings of a …
The Tucson area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfec…