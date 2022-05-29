Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
Experts are growing more concerned by the amount of deaths after a hurricane passes. They've seen indirect death totals increasing in recent years.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 102, though luc…
For the drive home in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. …
This evening in Tucson: A clear sky. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Monday. Temperatures are p…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 103. Today has the makings of a perfect day to…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckil…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Wednesday. T…
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Mainly clear. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high tem…