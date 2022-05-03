Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 77. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.