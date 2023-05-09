The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
The Tucson area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52…
It might not rain or snow in space, but our solar system is pretty active.