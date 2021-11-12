The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2021 in Tucson, AZ
