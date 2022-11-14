Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fog is essentially a ground-hugging cloud, composed of tiny liquid water droplets.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees…
Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Today's temperature in Tucson will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
This evening in Tucson: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tucson people will see temperatures i…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Mostly clear. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Tucson will be warm. It loo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Mainly clear. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should re…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the second part of our seasonal preview on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.