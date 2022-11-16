Today's temperature in Tucson will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
