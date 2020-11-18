 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2020 in Tucson, AZ

The Tucson area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

