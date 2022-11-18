Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tucson area. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
Today's temperature in Tucson will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Today's temperature in Tucson will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the second part of our seasonal preview on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
For the drive home in Tucson: Generally fair. Low around 40F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for…
Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tod…
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
As of mid-November, there have been a total of 14 named storms, eight hurricanes and two major hurricanes (Category 3 or above).