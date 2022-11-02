The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Tucson will see warm temperatures this Thursday. I…
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tucson area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
🎧 What have we learned 10 years after Superstorm Sandy? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
For the drive home in Tucson: Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a very hot day tomor…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Tucson folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Tucson's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 48F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tucson folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reac…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: A clear sky. Low 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are i…